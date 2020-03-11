Bomb threat triggers evacuation of St. Johns County Courthouse

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning following a bomb threat.

Authorities received an anonymous phone call about 9 a.m. from someone who threatened to blow up the courthouse, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chuck Mulligan told News4Jax.

In response, deputies cleared the courthouse on Lewis Speedway in St. Augustine, which is part of the Sheriff’s Office’s standard operating procedure, Mulligan said.

Bomb dogs were called in to search the premises, which Mulligan noted could take some time given the building’s size.