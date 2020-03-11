82ºF

Local News

7-year-old girl found safe in St. Johns County, deputies say

The good news came in just before 5 p.m. Wednesday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

File photo
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sherriff’s Office said a 7-year-old girl was found safe on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone for getting the word out quickly.

