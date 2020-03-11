7-year-old girl found safe in St. Johns County, deputies say
The good news came in just before 5 p.m. Wednesday
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sherriff’s Office said a 7-year-old girl was found safe on Wednesday.
The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone for getting the word out quickly.
CHILD HAS BEEN FOUND! Thank you so much, everyone, who has helped us get the word out, the Presley McGowan has been located and is going home!— SJSO (@SJSOPIO) March 11, 2020
Everyone together now... hallelujah!
