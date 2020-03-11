Tax break coming in 2021 for some seniors in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some senior citizens in Jacksonville will see a major tax break take effect in 2021.

The Jacksonville City Council voted Tuesday night to increase the homestead exemption amount for low income seniors. It’s double the amount those 65 years of age or older would be able to apply to their property tax bill.

It’ll be available for senior citizens whose annual household income is less than $30,000. It could benefit over 2,400 homeowners in Jacksonville.

Some homeowners will be able to knock $100,000 off the taxable value of their house.