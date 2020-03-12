82ºF

JFRD: 2 motorcyclists, JSO officer involved in 2 Westside crashes

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two motorcyclists and a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office community service officer were involved in two crashes Thursday afternoon on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash about 2:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Boulevard and San Juan Avenue.

Then, according to JFRD, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office community service officer was involved in another crash a couple of blocks away.

It’s uncertain whether the two crashes were related.

