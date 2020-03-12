Northeast Florida native ‘honored’ to be serving up his specialties at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Players Championship provides a unique opportunity for area restaurants to showcase their menus to a larger audience.

But for one man who was born and raised in Northeast Florida, the opportunity has been years in the making.

For the first time, Aaron Levine, the owner of Homespun Kitchen in Atlantic Beach, is serving up some of his specialties at The Players. He told News4Jax he was “honored” when tournament officials asked him to be a part of Taste of Jax behind the 11th green.

“I mean, seriously, to grow up here, I mean, this is like me being in the tournament as a golfer -- this is the equivalent for me,” he said. “It is, like, we’ve built a business from scratch, we have put in the hard work and here we are.”

Levine’s history at The Players goes back decades. He volunteered back when he was a teen and he was the standard-bearer for Steve Elkington during his championship round in 1991.

“Tons of people, and then when we were getting around on the back nine, it was, like, ‘Oh man, he really could win this thing,’” Levine recounted.

For Levine, it’s a full circle feeling being back at TPC, where he is now serving up quick food options made from scratch to people from across Northeast Florida and around the world.

“So thankful and so humbled to be out here,” he said."There are businesses that have been out here for 15 years or longer, so to be a part of that tradition, local businesses to be out here."

Levine said his mission at Homespun Kitchen is simple -- food that is “delicious, health, fast.”

And while some of the food trucks and local restaurants out at the tournament tend to sell out of some of their most popular items over the weekend, Levine said he has been preparing for the crowds, including chopping up and freezing organic bananas for the last four weeks.