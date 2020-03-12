Some Jacksonville stores placing limits as many stock up on disinfectants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As people stock up on sanitizer and disinfectants in Jacksonville, some store shelves are becoming slim amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Some stores, including a Publix, are hanging signs, placing limits on the number of products someone can purchase.

Priscilla Waldera went into a Walmart on the Southside looking for cleaning supplies.

“Nothing. It’s dry. There’s nothing on the hand sanitizers. There’s no alcohol of any kind," Waldera said.

At a Walgreens off University Boulevard, there was one pack of disinfectant wipes. Shelves were cleared of hand soap and toilet paper.

“I think people are going nuts,” one man who was out shopping said.

A deliver driver at Walmart said people aren’t using their service as much as the driver thought they would.

“A lot of customers are hesitant about the interaction between me and them,” the driver said. “Sometimes I just deliver and leave it on their front porch.”