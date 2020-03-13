Duval Clerk of Courts suspending all jury trials amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chief Justice Charles Canady on Friday moved to suspend all jury trials scheduled to begin between March 16 and March 27, according to the Duval County Clerk of Courts.

Anyone who received a summon to appear for jury service during that timeframe is asked not to go to the Duval County Courthouse. Their jury service will be excused.

The decision was done in response to concern over the new coronavirus.

For further information, jurors can reach the jury service hotline at (904) 255-2212 or visit duvalclerk.com/jury.

According to the Friday news release, all other functions of the Duval County Clerk’s Office continued to operate normally.