Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office suspending inmate visitation amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced it will suspend all inmate visitation on Friday night at 10 p.m. The suspension of in-facility visitation is a precautionary measure that is being taken to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 at DOC facilities.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, video visitation will be implemented beginning on Monday. Video visitation times will vary by facility.

People wanting to visit an inmate will need to create an account through www.gettingout.com.

Legal visits at the Duval County jail will not be impacted by the suspension.

As of Friday, JSO said it has no known or suspected cases of coronavirus in any DOC facility.