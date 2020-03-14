84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

84ºF

Local News

1 dead in shooting on Jasper Avenue in Arlington

Nick Jones, Digital producer

Tags: News, Jacksonville
photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

An officer said police were sent to an apartment complex on Jasper Avenue around 4 a.m. after calls in reference to shots fired.

The Sheriff’s Office said a man between the ages of 20 to 30 years old was found dead. He was shot multiple times.

Investigators said there was an argument before the shooting occurred. Detectives were looking for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: