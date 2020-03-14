FHP investigating deadly crashes in Duval, Putnam, St. Johns counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating three deadly crashes Saturday on roads in Duval, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

The first crash was happened early in the morning in St. Johns County on State Road 16 just west of I-95. Troopers said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle, and that two people were on the motorcycle.

Troopers said one person died in the crash, but it’s unclear who.

FHP said around 2 p.m. that troopers were sent to separate crashes in Duval and Putnam. The crash in Duval County happened on I-10 eastbound. Investigators said someone drove off the road in their car and collided with a tree, killing the driver.

In Putnam County, FHP said a motorcyclist ran into a tree and died. It happened on Whirlwind Loop.

The Highway Patrol did not immediately identify the people who died.