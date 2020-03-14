Jacksonville Symphony to stream 2 concerts live amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The show must go on.

You won’t be able to go see a Jacksonville Symphony concert in-person until at least April 1, but there’s another way to watch a live performance from the comfort of your home.

The Symphony said it will join multiple international orchestras a live stream two performances. Give My Regards to Broadway will be streamed live on Saturday. SHIFT: Kennedy Center Bound will be streamed live on March 20.

They will be streamed on the Symphony’s website.