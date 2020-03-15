Motorcyclist injured in Arlington drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was wounded during a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded about 2:15 p.m. to a shooting on the Arlington Expressway Service Road near Larkin Road. That’s where police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The man told police he was riding his motorcycle east on the Arlington Expressway Service Road when he heard popping sounds and something hitting his motorcycle. The man said his left arm gave out and he fell off his motorcycle.

The victim told police he didn’t even realize that he had been shot at first. He also said he had not had an altercation with anyone.

Though the victim said he did not see who shot him, according to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said they saw a dark gray Cadillac with several men inside pull up beside the motorcyclist. Witnesses said at least one passenger in the Cadillac held a handgun out of the window and fired several shots at the motorcyclist, striking him, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle then took off Larkin Road, investigators said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).