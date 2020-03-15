Southeast Georgia Health System implementing restrictions on visitors

Southeast Georgia Health System will be implementing restrictions on visitors in an effort to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The following visitation restrictions will go into effect Monday morning at all hospital locations:

Visitation hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each patient will be allowed one visitor at a time.

Visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

Visitors may be asked to submit to a brief health screening to ensure they do not have coronavirus symptoms. Any visitor who shows signs of illness will be asked to leave.

The Health System will also discontinue accepting flower and gift deliveries. Visitors should take flowers to patients themselves.

“We understand the importance of family and friends being able to visit loved ones during their hospital stay,” Michael D. Scherneck, president and chief executive officer of Southeast Georgia Health System, said in a news release Saturday. “However, the current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus require us to temporarily adjust our Visitation Policy in order to prevent potential exposure. I would like to thank the members of our community for their understanding and for adhering to this policy to help us keep our patients, their family members, and our team members protected and healthy during this time.”

As of Sunday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.