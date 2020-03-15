Young man killed, another shot on Jacksonville’s northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young man was killed Saturday night after a shooting on the northside, the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office said.

JSO Sgt. Mike Silcox said the shooting happened on Tulsa Road.

When deputies arrived they found a male inside of a residence between the age of 15 to 20 years old. He died from a gunshot wound.

Another male inside the residence between the age of 15 to 18 years old suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. He was treated at the scene and released.

JSO said someone from inside the home called 911 before shots occurred. Multiple individuals inside the residence were detained. They are cooperating with officials and were interviewed by detectives.

If you have any inforamtion, call Firstcoast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).