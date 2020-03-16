Dry conditions lead to rising concerns heading into fire season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have noticed the increase in our temperatures and the lack of rainfall so far in 2020.

The month of January saw an observed value of 0.18 inches of rainfall, roughly 3.12 inches below average. Moving to February, we saw 4.25 inches of rainfall, which sits 1.06 inches above normal according to the National Weather Service.

So far in the month of March, we’ve only had one day of rain that had a total amount higher than half an inch.

With that being said, roughly 44% of the state of Florida sits in the abnormally dry category, which is normal for this time of year, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Only 1% is in severe drought thus far.

What does this mean for our upcoming fire season?

Pay attention to the weather if your planning to burn and reach out to the Florida Department of Forestry to determine to the best and safest way to burn.

Most importantly, do not leave the burn unattended.

You can find some facts on open burning here.