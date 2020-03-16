JFRD: Fire rips through home on Newnan Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., – Jacksonville Fire Rescue battled a large fire that ripped through a 2-story home in Downtown Jacksonville early Monday morning.

Extra crews were called to the scene the 2nd alarm fire near the intersection of Duval and Newnan streets at around 1:40 a.m.

Firefighters worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading to the home next door, which fire officials estimate was only around 10 feet away.

JFRD tweeted this video, featuring firefighters battling tall flames and smoke pouring out of the top of the building.

The home’s roof collapsed during the fire. Thankfully, there were no residents inside.

There was a lift in front of the house, indicating a possible renovation.

The state fire marshal is investigating the incident.