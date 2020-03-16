Lake City couple waits it out on cruise ship amid virus pandemic

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – It was still unclear Sunday night as to why crew members on board three cruise ships will have to stay there unless told otherwise. And a Lake City couple on a Royal Caribbean cruise almost got stuck themselves.

They were heading to San Juan but were rerouted to Miami because the port in Puerto Rico turned them away.

The couple said even the captain said no one on board is sick. That’s a big question for the three ships docking at Jaxport, and its crew had to stay on board.

The couple said they hope that’s not the case for them when they get to Miami Tuesday.

Crew members were still onboard the Norwegian Sky at Jaxport Sunday night.

The Norwegian Pearl and Gem will be docking at Jaxport as well, as the cruise industry suspends operations because of COVID-19.

The suspension came too late for Ovi Deaconescu and Sondra Lanier, onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise to San Juan.

“It seems like the whole world went crazy while we were gone,” Lanier said.

They should’ve been in San Juan right now.

“The captain had told us everything was fine no one was sick we were going to be in San Juan at 4:30 in the morning,” Lanier said.

The captain told passengers San Juan closed the port, and they would either have to leave or stay onboard the ship, at the port, for four days.

“So royal Caribbean didn’t feel like that was acceptable for all the passengers so they rerouted us to Miami,” she said.

She says everyone onboard seemed ok.

“I would understand if there were sick people on the ship but they turned away a ship full of well passengers,” Lanier said.

She says Royal Caribbean check everyone’s temperature as they were boarding.

While onboard they say the crew is doing their part.

“Those guys are doing a fantastic job as far as cleanliness and sanitation,” Deaconescu said.

The couple is set to arrive in Miami Tuesday, and they say they hope they don’t have any more problems.

As far as the cruise ships at Jaxport, News4Jax reached out to Norwegian about their crew and they sent a statement saying quote: “We have no passengers on board and are taking the necessary precautions to help ensure the safety and the well-being of our crew.”