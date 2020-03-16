New Vision Theatres reducing overall capacity by 50%

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Theaters in Clay County are reducing the overall capacity by 50% now and continuing until April 30, 2020, according to a release.

New Vision Theatres said the safety and well-being of guests and team members remains top priority.

“We are monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation closely and following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local health agencies,” the release stated.

The theaters will be capping ticket sales for each showtime in every auditorium.

They are hoping the reduced seats will also help with “social distancing” and provide guests with greater peace of mind.

The release also stated that theaters are cleaned on a daily basis as part of normal business practices.