Coastal Georgia health department clinics go to appointment only scheduling

Health department clinics throughout the Coastal Health District of Georgia have moved to appointment only scheduling in an effort to limit the number of people in waiting rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That means the health department clinics in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties will not accepting walk-in clients at this time.

“Effective immediately and until further notice, residents in need of health department clinical services including immunizations, family planning services, child health services, etc., should call their health department to make an appointment. Health department contact information can be found at www.GaCHD.org. Please note, health departments do not offer COVID-19 evaluation, testing, or treatment,” reads a news release Monday evening.

Currently, all county Environmental Health offices are operating as usual, but there may be delays and limited service delivery in some areas.

As of noon Monday, there were 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.