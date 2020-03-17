Customers line up outside Costco as they wait to get inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shelves are still slim on products from panic buying.

Even with President Donald Trump asking people to stop hoarding supplies, the message didn’t make it to the Costco on Jacksonville’s Southside, where there was a line wrapped around the building and empty toilet paper aisles on Monday.

Some customers told News4Jax the line was due to the fact that Costco was limiting the number of customers who could come inside. Costco shopper Lucia Martinez said it took her nearly 45 minutes just to get inside. She said she came to Costco to stock up on food because of the change in restaurant policies. She said she also wanted to buy toiler paper, but that aisle was empty.

“I don’t understand that, because the virus is a respiratory virus. It doesn’t give you any digestive problems, so I don’t understand why people are buying toilet paper,” said Marinez, who added that she thinks it’s good that people are preparing.

She also told News4Jax that Costco is restocking toilet paper in the morning and that it doesn’t last long after that.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus special section

Costco told News4Jax that gets 10 to 20 trucks a day, and there’s no telling what will be on them. Costco advises customers to call ahead to check to see if the products they want are in stock.