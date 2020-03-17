St. Johns County Tax Collector adds 'additional precautions’ for customers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Tax Collector added “additional safety measures” on Tuesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The additional precautions include offering face masks and gloves to customers and staff, sanitizing chairs, doors, handles and more to help keep the community safe, a release said.

They encourage those who feel sick to stay home.

Drivers licenses and identification cards with expiration dates of March 16 - April 15, 2020, have been extended for 30 days.

For more information, visit www.sjctax.com.