1 dead, another injured after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died and another was injured after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Homicide detectives said the shooting happened on Prospect Street W. around 10 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a person with gunshot wounds, where they were pronounced deceased.

A second person was also shot and transported to a local hospital where they are being treated.

If anyone has any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or JSO non-emergency, 630-0500.