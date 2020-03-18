Dreams Come True of Jacksonville postponing events due to COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dreams Come True of Jacksonville, an organization that helps brighten the lives of children who are battling life-threatening illnesses, announced Tuesday that it’s postponed all “Dreams and Special Times activities” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release from the organization, all activities have been postponed until May 31.

“Please rest assured that once guidelines and recommendations from public health agencies have lessened the travel and large gathering restrictions, we will make the appropriate decisions in conjunction with our medical and travel partners to move forward,” the news release read.

The organization said more than 30 “Dreams" and over 500 “Special Times” activities have already been postponed. It has also postponed its golf tournament, which was scheduled for March 30 at San Jose Country Club.

Additionally, it has postponed Dream Day, which was scheduled for June 6. It’s an annual event that brings smiles to dozens of children with life-threatening diseases.