Ikea in Jacksonville closed until further notice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ikea in Jacksonville closed indefinitely on Monday, according to the furniture store’s website.

The massive store located on Gate Parkway near Interstate 295 followed the lead of businesses around the country that are shutting their doors aimd the new coronavirus outbreak.

Employees will clean and sanitize the store during the closure and will continue receiving pay and benefits.

A statement from Ikea U.S. President Javier Quiñones said customers can still order from IKEA.com.

“At IKEA, we often use the Swedish word ‘kraftsamla’ meaning ‘let’s come together.’ Today, the spirit of kraftsamla is being tested as we have taken the communal responsibility to prevent and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” Quiñones said.