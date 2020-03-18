Man dies after being pulled from burning Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died after firefighters in Jacksonville rescued from his burning home on Tuesday night, officials said.

Firefighters found heavy smoking coming from the home on Stafford Road, off Lem Turner Road in the Lake Forest community about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue officials said.

After an initial search that turned up no one in the home, firefighters found the man, the Florida Times-Union reported. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and its cause of the fire is under investigation. The man’s name and age were not released.