2 Jacksonville corrections officers accused of battering disabled inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two corrections officers accused of battering a disabled inmate have been arrested and both have resigned from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, according to Undersheriff Pat Ivey.

JSO’s Special Investigations Unit began investigating after a report on Sunday, Ivey said. Both officers were arrested Wednesday.

The officers were identified as Timothy Burcham, who had been with the Sheriff’s Office for over three years, and Stephen Greenaway, a two year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office.

Ivey said the incident was captured on video surveillance.

Both officers were charged with abuse of a disabled adult without causing great bodily harm. Their arrests were the first two arrests of JSO employees in 2020.

Three JSO employees were arrested in 2019.