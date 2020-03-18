What happens to UF Health staff who come in contact with COVID-19 patient?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staff members at UF Health Jacksonville are taking extra precautions to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a nurse shared an email with News4JAX, outlining UF Health’s policies. It states that if a staff member comes in contact with a coronavirus patient they must self-quarantine.

The email also outlines another scenario. It says employees who choose to go on a future cruise or vacation outside the U.S. will have to self-quarantine for two weeks.

During that quarantine, they will be required to use personal paid leave days. If they no longer have those days left, they will not have the option of carrying a negative balance, meaning they will not get paid because the time off will be considered an unscheduled absence.

According to UF Health’s call out policy, three or more call outs within a six month period could result in being written up, but a hospital spokesperson says due to the possibility of employees being exposed to Coronavirus, this policy won’t be enforced if an employee has to self-quarantine.

The hospital spokesperson also said once the CDC lifts the travel advisory, the HR policy regarding paid leave will go back to normal.