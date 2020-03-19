Caught on camera: Man breaks into Jacksonville church, steals hand sanitizer
It was a clean getaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville church security camera appeared to catch a man breaking into the building early Thursday morning to steal, of all things, hand sanitizer.
Redemption Church, located in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood, posted a video clip on Facebook showing the burglar enter the premises about 2:50 a.m. and look around while talking to himself.
At one point, he walks over to a desk and swipes a bottle of hand sanitizer.
“They got hand sanitizer,” he can be heard saying. “I’m going to take that. I’m going to take it now.”
The pastor of the church said he is unaware of any damage done to the building, and he didn’t know if anything else might have been taken during the burglary.
Jimbo Stewart, a church employee, made light of the situation.
“We checked the building and thank goodness all of our toilet paper is still here,” Stewart said.
