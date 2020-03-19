Man riding bicycle shot, killed near downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man riding a bicycle was shot multiple times Wednesday night while riding just north of the Jacksonville Fairgrounds, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead upon arrival.

The man, found on Oakley Street, appeared to be in his early 40s. An initial investigation reveals that the victim was on his bicycle when he was shot, JSO said.

Witnesses heard several gun shots, and a silver car leaving the area.

Anyone with information on this shooting to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and or Crime Stoppers.