Mayor Curry: Announcement coming Thursday on COVID-19 testing in Jacksonville

Nick Jones, Digital producer

Mayor Lenny Curry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry said Wednesday night that he will be making an announcement on Thursday in regard to COVID-19 testing locations and times in the city.

His tweet reads:

The city has been working on mobile testing sites throughout the week, including one that was still being set up outside TIAA Bank Field on Wednesday night, which is run by the federal and state government. It’s been expected to open by the end of the week.

Another site has been placed at Ascension St. Vincents.

Curry said the city is putting together its own testing site. Officials haven’t said where it will be set up, but it was expected to open within two days.

