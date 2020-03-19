Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus: How to try streaming services for free during coronavirus pandemic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many people are at home during the coronavirus pandemic, but if you are looking for ways to entertain yourself or possibly your children, here’s a breakdown of how to try every major streaming service for free.
Keep in mind, many of these services require you to call and cancel after the trial or you will be charged. You can see a full list here.
MAJOR PLATFORMS
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO: 30-day free trial
APPLE TV PLUS: 7-day free trial
HULU LIVE: 30-day free trial for basic, 7-day trial for plus
SMALLER PLATFORMS
ACORN BRITISH TV: 7-day free trial
SHUDDER HORROR-BASED CONTENT: 7-day free trial
