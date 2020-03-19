Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus: How to try streaming services for free during coronavirus pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many people are at home during the coronavirus pandemic, but if you are looking for ways to entertain yourself or possibly your children, here’s a breakdown of how to try every major streaming service for free.

Keep in mind, many of these services require you to call and cancel after the trial or you will be charged. You can see a full list here.

MAJOR PLATFORMS

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO: 30-day free trial

APPLE TV PLUS: 7-day free trial

DISNEY PLUS: 7-day free trial

HBO NOW: 7-day free trial

HULU LIVE: 30-day free trial for basic, 7-day trial for plus

NETFLIX: 30-day free trial

SHOWTIME: 7-day free trial

SMALLER PLATFORMS

ACORN BRITISH TV: 7-day free trial

BET PLUS: 7-day free trial

DC UNIVERSE: 7-day free trial

SHUDDER HORROR-BASED CONTENT: 7-day free trial

WWE NETWORK: 30-day free trial