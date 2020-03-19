Patient shares ‘bizarre experience’ at St. Vincent’s mobile testing site for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Testing sites for COVID-19 are popping up all across the nation, including Jacksonville, where residents can find one drive-thru outside Ascension St. Vincent’s.

News4Jax spoke with a woman who used the facility, which has been open since Tuesday. The 26-year-old, who has been experiencing symptoms on-and-off, asked to remain anonymous.

On Thursday, she and her boyfriend went and got tested.

“It was kind of a bizarre experience especially because we couldn’t actually, like, interact with the people,” she said. “We were all kind of yelling through the car door, the car windows.”

The woman said there are two stops to verify your documents and personal information before you can pull up to the actual testing tent where crews are dressed in protective gear from head to toe. If you don’t have documentation to be tested through the St. Vincent’s portal, she said you will be turned away.

“They tape the test in a bag in a biohazard bag onto your window,” the woman said.

The entire process, the woman said, took less than three minutes.

“They hand you a packet, and it says that you will get your results in three to five days,” she said.

Mayor Curry on Thursday announced that the city is working with Baptist Health and Telescope Health to open another drive-thru testing site at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Another testing site outside TIAA Bank Field will open at 11 a.m. Friday. It will remain open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, at least while testing supplies last.