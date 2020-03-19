TSA officers in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta test positive for COVID-19

Screening officers in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Atlanta are among a dozen TSA agents who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA has set up a map on its website that indicates where all the agents who have tested positive work.

The page also includes a table listing the airport, the last day the agent worked, which specific terminals the agents were on duty in and what time they were on shift.

The screening officer at Orlando International Airport, for example, last worked on March 10 from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Checkpoint West area.

The officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last worked March 7 from 6:16 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. in the Terminal F Departures area.

Two agents at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus. One last worked from 2:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 3 at Terminal 3, Checkpoint F. The other last worked from noon to 8:30 p.m. March 10 at Terminal 3, Echo Checkpoint.

For the full list and map, go to https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus.

Travelers or other TSA employees who believe they might have had contact with the agents who have tested positive should consult with their health care provider, the agency said.

Travelers are reminded to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel and prevention guidance regarding COVID-19. This includes practicing good hygiene, such as washing your hands regularly.

To help travelers concerned about coronavirus, TSA has relaxed its rule for liquid carry-on items specifically for hand sanitizer. One sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger is allowed until further notice.

Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience.

Travelers also might not know that they are permitted to ask an officer checking them to put on a fresh pair of gloves before screening.

And as far as disinfecting wipes -- even jumbo size containers are allowed through the checkpoint, TSA says.