Acceptance of new concealed weapons license applications delayed during COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE – To minimize exposure to COVID-19 and help protect visitors and employees, the Governor has recommended state offices be temporarily closed to the public from Thursday, March 19th through Sunday, April 19th, a new release said.

Because of this, office personnel will not be available to fingerprint license applicants.

Local law enforcement agencies and tax collector offices across Florida have also begun to temporarily suspend fingerprinting services.

That means that first-time concealed weapons license (CWL) applicants will be unable to obtain electronic or hard card fingerprinting services.

CWL applications beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 will be delayed.

Expiring concealed weapons licenses and security officer licenses will be automatically extended an additional thirty days.

For more information, contact the FDACS Division of Licensing at (850) 245-5691 or DOL@FDACS.gov.