Hawkers offering 50% off for health care workers, 1st responders

Nick Jones, Digital producer

Hawkers food (News4Jax.com)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawkers Asian Street Fare locations in Northeast Florida are offering 50% off food to health care workers and first responders, including military service members.

Locations offering the discount include:

  • 5 Points: 1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204 | (904) 508-0342
  • Neptune Beach: 241 N. Atlantic Blvd. Neptune, FL 32266 | (904) 425-1025

There are no delivery fees when guests order from EatHawkers.com.

