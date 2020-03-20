Hawkers offering 50% off for health care workers, 1st responders
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawkers Asian Street Fare locations in Northeast Florida are offering 50% off food to health care workers and first responders, including military service members.
Locations offering the discount include:
- 5 Points: 1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204 | (904) 508-0342
- Neptune Beach: 241 N. Atlantic Blvd. Neptune, FL 32266 | (904) 425-1025
There are no delivery fees when guests order from EatHawkers.com.
