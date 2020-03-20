Jacksonville Zoo looking for community’s help amid pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Zoo needs your help.

The non-profit organization takes care of roughly 250 species and 2,000 animals at its location, all in need of some tender love and care.

“We’re figuring things out as we go along, this is new territory for us and it’s only recently realized that this is going to go on for a while and we’re going to need some help from our community," said Tony Vecchio, Executive Director of the Jacksonville Zoo.

Despite COVID-19 causing the zoo to close its doors to the public, the essential zookeepers are hard at work feeding the animals and making sure they get the high end care they need.

As a result, the zoo is asking for donations.

“The good news is the animals are getting as good of care that they always get which is top of the line care – our keepers are so dedicated and passionate and they are here everyday making sure the animals have everything they need," said Vecchio.

As a non-profit, we rely on visits from guests to support our operations and animal care. Even though we are closed to the public, our essential staff are hard at work.



If you are able to donate to help keep operations running smoothly, please consider.https://t.co/ipsJA4uaj7 pic.twitter.com/2icgttBhTO — Jacksonville Zoo (@jacksonvillezoo) March 19, 2020

The zoo is also showing you ways to stay active even when you’re staying at home.

This week, the zoo offered free compost, like they do every year at the start of spring, for you and your family to start a home garden or add to it.

TODAY ONLY 11 AM - 4 PM



Treat your garden & build your soil with our ready-to-use zoo compost. Limited quantities of FREE compost are available for SELF LOADING ONLY at the back of our main parking lot, by security gate.#FirstDayOfSpring2020 #firstdayofspring #zoohorticulture pic.twitter.com/D45OJrlzyJ — Jacksonville Zoo (@jacksonvillezoo) March 19, 2020

“It’s super rich and nutrient and it’s going to make your plants thrive," said Jamie Gilkison the Education Engagement Supervisory at the Jacksonville Zoo.

Not to mention they are now posting science activities for your kids on their website.

“We are going to be adding new activities, we’re going to try and get something on there very single day.” said Gilkison. “We’ll be aligning them with the science standards for the older grades and we also got some preschool activities that we’re doing for our younger kids.”