Protecting medical workers during coronavirus pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., – Health care workers are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, and the head of the World Health Organization warns, “We can’t stop coronavirus without protecting them.”

Doctors, nurses and staff are taking extraordinary measures to make sure that they and all of their patients at their Jacksonville offices are protected.

“Currently we have everybody in protective gowns, gloves and masks as needed,” Dr. Casey Jabot from Millennium Physicians Group said. “And we have rolled out our telehealth program, so patients with symptoms or who are immunocompromised, we are asking them to stay at home and treat them from the office to avoid exposure."

As masks and supplies are dwindling, it is becoming more difficult to keep health care workers from becoming patients themselves. So protocols have to constantly change.

“Patients need to call, don’t just come in,” Jabot said. “We’re actively calling every patient as well and triaging them before they come.”

Jabot said a lot goes into balancing the workload and safety.

“It monopolizes all of your time," Jabot said. "You no longer do your current work. It’s all about protecting staff, protecting patients, protecting providers and trying to do the right thing so that we can get ahold of this and make sure everyone pulls through it in a positive way.”

Health care professionals warn if there is a rash of health care workers who become infected and can not work, there will be no one to take care of sick patients.

That’s why they go above and beyond to protect themselves and those around them.