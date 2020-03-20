What you eat can help protect you against COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If limits on items in stores weren’t enough to keep products on the shelves, restaurant restrictions are raising the need for food at retailers.

Friday, inside Publix in San Marco, there was no toilet paper, cases of water or cleaning supplies. With disinfectants in high demand at the stores, dietitians say the food you buy can also help your fight against COVID-19.

“Any produce you can get. Fruits, vegetables, they’re going to have benefits,” said Kerri Napoleon, a registered dietitian.

The isles with those recommended foods have been slimming down as well. Napoleon said that it means you should think outside the box.

“Let’s say they don’t have any oranges at the grocery store. Well, bell peppers have vitamin C. There are other sources,” Napoleon said.

She said frozen foods are good for packing in nutrients. She also recommended yogurts, cottage cheese and meats, which could be hard to come by.

Stores like Walmart and Publix have adjusted their hours. They say it’s helped tremendously when it comes to having time to clean and restock.