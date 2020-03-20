Workers at Broward nursing home pass coronavirus to 7 patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a second patient at a senior living facility in Broward County has died and five other residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Six more tests of patients at that facility are pending.

Epidemiologists have traced the source of the infection to construction workers, staff and kitchen workers at Atria Willow Wood who came to work sick.

"Over the past few days, we have had three residents from our Willow Wood community pass away," Artia Senior Living spokesman Miek Gentry said in a statement. "Over the past few days, we have had three residents from our Willow Wood community pass away. It is confirmed that two of the tests were positive for COVID-19 and one was negative. Our thoughts are with all of the residents' families during this difficult time.

DeSantis said these two deaths were tragic reminders that people who are sick should isolate and definitely not go to work.

“This is exactly what you are not supposed to do,” DeSantis said. “If you are an operator of one of these facilities, you need to take responsibility to protect your residents. This a virus that is in communities spreading in Florida and Broward is one of them.”

The governor ordered state inspectors to the facility has is asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to embed an infectious disease specialist on-site.

The confirmation of the second death in Broward County comes as DeSantis directed all movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, and beaches to close in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Jacksonville’s first death from coronavirus was an 83-year-old man living at Camellia at Deerwood, where four other residents have tested positive. The source of those infections has not been identified.

During his afternoon news conference, Florida’s governor also talked about his decision to end all on-site dining in Florida, as well as gyms and fitness centers. This is in addition to orders earlier in the week to close bars and nightclubs and close all schools through the middle of next month.

DeSantis also talked about thousands of additional test kits and swabs and millions of facemasks either in the state or on their way. He also said there are 700 school nurses who are employees of the Department of Health will be made available to help with the coronavirus response since the schools will closed for the next few weeks.