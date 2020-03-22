Police: Dog walker finds human remains in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Human remains were found Sunday morning in the Brentwood area by a dog walker, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they were called about 8:30 a.m. to the area of Evergreen Avenue near East 32nd Street after a resident walking his dog saw the human remains off the side of the road near a creek bed.

The JSO Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit and dive team are involved in the investigation. Once the remains are collected, police said, the remains will be taken to the medical examiner’s office to be identified.

Police said it was not immediately known how long the remains had been there. The cause of death is also under investigation.