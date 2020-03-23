JSO says man accused of sexually abusing child could have more victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 34-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child could have more victims, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

James Abbey has been charged with sexual battery on a victim younger than 12 years old.

Police said they learned about the abuse in early February and Abbey was arrested March 11.

According to JSO, Abbey was previously arrested in December on charges that he sheltered minor-aged runaways without alerting parents or law enforcement.

“We are releasing his image to seek any other possible victims due to his history harboring minor runaways,” police said Monday when they released his name and photo.

If you believe you have additional information concerning the investigation, you’re asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.