Jacksonville police: Man seen taking baby from woman, driving off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was seen early Monday evening taking a baby from a woman in Northwest Jacksonville and then driving off, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to Smyrna Street, which is behind a Walgreens located on Lem Turner Road at Rowe Avenue, after receiving a report of a possible kidnapping.

Sgt. Doug Molina, with the Sheriff’s Office, said witnesses told police that they saw a man and a woman, who was holding a baby, arguing. During that time, according to Molina, the man was seen taking the baby from the woman and trying to grab the woman by the arm in an attempt to get her into a vehicle. Molina said the woman resisted and walked away, but the man reportedly put the baby inside the car and drove off.

“At this time, we’re putting this information out there because what we want is to know if anyone who is in this area saw anything, that knows anything -- any neighbors, friends, family -- that knows about an argument that happened earlier involving these individuals. That way we can determine if a crime occurred, what type of crime occurred and so we can be further assistance,” Molina said.

Police said the man was described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and having a muscular build. He was reportedly wearing blue pants or shorts. He did not have a shirt on. The woman was described by police as having a medium build. She was reportedly wearing an orange shirt and possibly blue jean shorts.

Based on interviews with witnesses, Molina said, it’s possible the man and woman knew each other.

The car was described as a tan, four-door possible Mercury with a temporary tag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.