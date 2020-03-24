No plan to close St. Johns County beaches during COVID-19 outbreak

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in St. Johns County spoke Tuesday at the Emergency Operations Center about the changes and additional measures they’ve taken at area beaches during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite seeing an “overwhelming number” of people at St. Johns County beaches, County Administrator Hunter Conrad said the county will continue to keep them open.

“We certainly respect and support the decision of other counties that have made that decision. But here in St Johns County, we want to do what we believe is best for our community, what’s best for the residents while allowing people to continue to access public spaces,” Conrad said.

(This is a breaking news update. Check back for additional information.)