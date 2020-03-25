89ºF

Help JSO find toddler’s parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young child was found Wednesday the area of 2300 St. Johns Bluff Road South and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying him.

At this time, JSO has been unable to identify the parents of the child.

Anyone having any information in reference to the identity of the child or his parents is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500.

