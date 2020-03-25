Help JSO find toddler’s parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young child was found Wednesday the area of 2300 St. Johns Bluff Road South and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying him.

At this time, JSO has been unable to identify the parents of the child.

Please RT: #JSO has located a tender aged child in the area of 2300 Saint Johns Bluff Road South. We are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying him.



If you know this child or his parents, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. pic.twitter.com/gtxR0PBNli — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 25, 2020

Anyone having any information in reference to the identity of the child or his parents is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500.