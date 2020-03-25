Jacksonville City Council working to meet electronically

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor has ordered people who can work at home to do so. Even the front doors of City Hall were locked Wednesday, with no one except essential personnel allowed inside.

Meetings have been canceled, including Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting. Yet there is work that needs to be addressed, such as naming a new JEA board to oversee the troubled utility and there is a deadline on the proposed half-cent sales tax to fund Duval County’s aging schools.

City Councilman Aaron Bowman said it’s been difficult.

"Right now, as a body, we are not meeting. He cannot talk to other councilmembers and we’re trying to figure out how we can do it,” Bowman said.

An agreement was worked out Tuesday night that has the governor’s and city’s stamp of approval. It will allow council to meet electronically. It will be done similar to how the mayor is holding his virtual news conferences, and those who want to watch will be allowed.

“Well, I do know that we are, my team is working with trying to get the ability for us in comply with Sunshine law and everything to get me and the council members together,” Mayor Lenny Curry said Wednesday. “They found a legal issue they have to work through to make sure that we can do, so we’re working on getting me and the council members together, virtually, in compliance with state law, so we can talk about how to get back to doing some of the business that’s important to Jacksonville. But, look, day-to-day stuff, garbage is being picked up, critical infrastructure is still being worked on, the things that need to, services that need to be provided to the citizens of Jacksonville are happening.”

The bugs are still being addressed, just like they are with everyday businesses that are now undergoing major changes to keep operating.