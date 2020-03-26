4 Rivers creates pop-up grocery store that sells food, toilet paper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Since restaurant dining in Florida is banned statewide due to the coronavirus pandemic, several companies and restaurants are getting creative, looking to help their customers while trying to stay afloat.

4 Rivers and The Coop, owned by the 4R Restaurant Group, announced Thursday the launch of Groceries 4R You, a marketplace offering consumers access to limited items, including kitchen and hygiene items that are currently scarce at many traditional retailers.

Groceries 4R You will offer toilet paper, paper towels, disposable plates, ground beef, chicken breasts, half chickens, spaghetti, black beans, white rice, milk, beer and more.

The items will be sold until supplies last.

“More so than ever before, providing a safe and healthy environment for our guests and team members remains our top priority. The launch of Groceries 4R You creates a safe one-stop-shop for our guests to pick up essentials from the convenience of their car,” said John Rivers, founder and CEO of 4R Restaurant Group.

Products can be ordered online at www.4riverssmokehouse.com , www.thecoopwp.com or through the 4 Rivers app. BBQ sauces, rubs and jerky will also be available, the company said.

