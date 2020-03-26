Gov. DeSantis visits Jacksonville COVID-19 test site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Mayor Lenny Curry visited the coronavirus testing site outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Thursday morning. It’s unclear if the governor will make public comments while in the city, but Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams, who was with DeSantis, said the governor just wanted to check-in and show support.

“He wanted to come by, see how everything’s going here, see if we needed anything. And also to show support for fire rescue, all the people who are out here doing this work every day," Curry said.

It was unclear if DeSantis would visit the other public testing sites in Jacksonville or the mobile field hospital being constructed at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Curry said there is a need to open the hospital at this time.

“The hospitals do not have capacity issues right now, but it is their job as leaders to keep an eye on it and make sure that they’re planning ahead -- in the event," DeSantis said. “As of the data I saw yesterday, we’re not seeing in-patient spikes related to coronavirus, and we hope we continue to see that. That’s why social distancing is so important.”

More than 1,500 tests have been conducted at the federally-sponsored drive-thru testing site in Lot J and the city’s mobile testing site behind the Prime Osborn.

The mayor encouraged residents who have multiple symptoms of COVID-19 -- trouble breathing, a fever of 99.6 degrees and coughing -- to visit the testing sites. It’s worth noting that an appointment is required for the city’s site at the Prime Osborn, as well as the Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent’s drive-thru testing, which had tested more than 500 patients since the site opened last week and continues to operate from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

The Prime Osborn site will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week while testing supplies last.