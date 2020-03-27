JSO investigating road rage shooting on Leon Road

Published: March 27, 2020, 8:56 am Updated: March 27, 2020, 9:03 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible road rage shooting off Leon Road in the Arlington neighborhood.

Lt. Shannon Hartley says officers were dispatched at around 6:52 a.m. to an office park located on the 3000 block of Leon Road.

There, Jacksonville police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other individual involved was detained at the scene without resistance.

Lt. Hartley says the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident between the two parties that started on Beach Boulevard.

There were several witnesses on the scene being interrogated by police.

JSO is also looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.