State routes $10.9 million to Jacksonville for COVID-19 relief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State of Florida is rerouting $10.9 million to the City of Jacksonville to combat the new coronavirus.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the funding on twitter Saturday night.

1/2 I’ve been notified that the State of Florida is routing $10.9 million in expedited reimbursements from past disasters to the City of Jacksonville thanks to @GovRonDeSantis #COVID19 response policies. @JaredEMoskowitz — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) March 29, 2020

In the tweet, Curry said the money will come from expedited reimbursements from past disasters.

The mayor plans to put the funds to work immediately to protect Duval residents from the virus.