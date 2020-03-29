75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

75ºF

Local News

State routes $10.9 million to Jacksonville for COVID-19 relief

Mayor Lenny Curry says the money will come from reimbursements from past disasters

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Tags: Coronavirus
File photo
File photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State of Florida is rerouting $10.9 million to the City of Jacksonville to combat the new coronavirus.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the funding on twitter Saturday night.

In the tweet, Curry said the money will come from expedited reimbursements from past disasters.

The mayor plans to put the funds to work immediately to protect Duval residents from the virus.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.