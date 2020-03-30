Clay County expands from social distancing to physical distancing

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – With 35 cases of COVID-19 in Clay County, four deaths and a dozen people hospitalized and some infections that could have come from community spread, leaders on Monday urged not just social distancing, but to keep at least six feet away from everyone.

Starting at sundown Monday, the county added to restrictions on public parks and facilities, with playground and sports facilities being closed to public use starting at sundown Monday.

“We need to make sure and stay away from those groups. So our younger generation is not going to contract this and pass it on to our more vulnerable populations,” Clay County Emergency Manager John Ward said.

The greenspaces will remain open, as well as boat ramps for people to enjoy the outdoors -- as long as they do it in small groups. If someone notices repeated violations of gatherings of more than 10 people, they are asked to call the county’s call center at 877-252-9362.

“It’s not an enforcement issue, but law enforcement ... will go by there and remind people to break up those large groups," Ward said.

Clay County schools resume Tuesday after an extended spring break with all students learning from home. Interim Superintended David Broskie likened it to the first day of school in August.

“That nervous excitement is out there for teachers, for parents and students as we enter into a new mode of learning," Broskie said.

Information about the distance-learning process, tutorials on the technology, a survey about Chromebook distribution and information about the distribution of school breakfasts and lunches is available at OneClay.net/coronavirus. Drive-thru Chromebook distribution for those who have enrolled online continues through Friday.

Small businesses impacted by the closures and restrictions can visit ClayChamber.com to help get help applying for SBA grants and loans.

